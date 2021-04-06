Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Diyas starts with a victory in Charleston

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 April 2021, 09:57
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has reached the second round of the 2021 Volvo Car Open in Charleston, the U.S. with the prize fund of $565,000, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the opening round Diyas eliminated Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva in straight sets 6-3, 6-1. The Kazakhstani needed 1 h 14 minutes to send the 24-year-old Russian home. This was the first encounter for Diyas and Vikhlyantseva.

Next Diyas will face her compatriot 11th-seeded Yulia Putintseva who edged out British Harrier Dart in the first-round match.

Two representatives of Kazakhstan have already left the tournament earlier. Yaroslava Shvedova lost to Japanese Misaki Doi 6-3, 6-3 in their respective first-round encounter. 10th-seeded Elena Rybakina retired from a match against American Catherine McNally being 6-4 down.


