Kazakhstan’s Diyas slightly backtracks in WTA ranking

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 March 2021, 11:52
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s number one in tennis Elena Rybakina has retained her spot in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Rybakina is still the highest ranked tennis player in Kazakhstan at number 23 in the world. Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva remained in the world’s top 30 as she preserved her 28th line.

Unlike her compatriots, Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan lost one spot sliding to number 86.

Nothing has changed in the top 3 of the WTA ranking with Australia Ashleigh Barty at the top spot. She is followed by Japanese Naomi Osaka and Romanian Simona Halep placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.


