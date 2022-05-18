Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Diyas, Popko out of Roland Garros qualifying round

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 May 2022, 08:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World N°131 Zarina Diyas lost at the start of the Qualifying Women’s Singles event at the 2022 Roland Garros in France, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Diyas who skipped the past four months due to an injury was eliminated by Russian Anastasia Gasanova in straight sets 3-6, 4-6.

Another Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko ranked 180th in the world was defeated by Argentinian Juan Ignacio Londero 4-6, 4-6 in the Qualifying Men’s Singles.


