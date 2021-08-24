Kazakhstan’s Diyas out of WTA Chicago Women’s Open

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
24 August 2021, 16:12
CHICAGO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas ranked 110th in the world failed to advance to the second round of the WTA Chicago Women’s Open, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

In the opening match, the 27-year-old Diyas was eliminated by world number 57 Kristina Mladenovic of France in straight sets 2-6, 6-7. The match lasted for 2h 13 minutes.

During the opener, the Kazakhstani fired three aces and made three double faults, while Mladenovic hit two aces and made four double faults.

Next Kristina Mladenovic will face 24-year-old Canadian tennis player Francoise Abanda.


