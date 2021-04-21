Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Diyas out of TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championships in Istanbul

    21 April 2021, 18:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the opening round of the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship underway in Istanbul, Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The Kazakhstani was stunned by Estonian Kaia Kanepi in 1h 19 minutes in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. Kanepi hit two aces and made two double faults, while Zarina Diyas fired no aces and made four double faults.

    Diyas and Kanepi met on the court four times before - each winning two matches out of four. Kanepi defeated Diyas at the 2010 French Open and in Cincinnati in 2018, whereas the Kazakhstani eliminated the Estonian in Stuttgart in 2018 and at the Indian Wells 125K in 2019.

    Diyas is not the only representative of Kazakhstan in the main draw of the tournament. Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan together with Russian Kamilla Rakhimova are expected to play in the doubles’ event.

    The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $235,000.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
