Kazakhstan’s Diyas back to WTA Top 100 singles ranking

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 October 2021, 10:51
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan paved her way back to the updated WTA Top 100 singles ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s number one in tennis Elena Rybakina lost two spot and slid to number 19. Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan retained the 44th spot of the singles ranking this week. Zarina Diyas climbed four spots up and landed the 100th line.

Ashleigh Barty continues to top the WTA singles ranking. She is followed by Belarusian Aryna Sabalenko and Czech Karolina Pliskova.

As for the WTA doubles ranking, Elena Rybakina, Anna Danilina and Zarina Diyas are placed 48th, 83rd and 181st, respectively.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
