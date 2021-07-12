Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Diyas advances at WTA tournament in Switzerland

    12 July 2021, 20:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has advanced to the second round of the Ladies Open Lausanne 2021 in Lausanne, Switzerland, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the opening round of the clay tournament, Diyas stunned Swiss Simona Waltert in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

    During the match which lasted for 1h 19 minutes Diyas fired one aces and made one double fault, while Waltert hit four aces and made five double faults.

    In the next round the Kazakhstani will face either Italian Camila Giorgi or Norwegian Ulrikke Eikeri.

    The prize pool of the tournament exceeds $235,000.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
