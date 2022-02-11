Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan's distinguished workers of culture honored in Almaty

    11 February 2022, 18:08

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Dauren Abayev handed over the State grants in the field of culture for 2021 in the city of Almaty, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

    The grants are awarded yearly by decree of the Head of State so as to support creative workers for their contribution to the preservation and development of the country's cultural sphere.

    This year, the state grants have been given to 74 workers of literature and art, including Olzhas Suleimenov, Dulat Issabekov, Sofy Smatayev, Akushtap Baktygereeva, Asanali Ashimov, Sabit Dossanov, Bibigul Tulegenova, Yuri Pomerantsev, Doskhan Zholzhakssykov, and others.

    Opening the ceremony, Abayev warmly congratulated those present noting that the state grants are awarded to recognize their valuable contribution to the development of Kazakh culture.

    In addition, it was noted that 2022 is a landmark year for domestic culture as the 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov, 125th anniversary of Mukhtar Auezov, and 100th anniversary of Azilkhan Nurshaiykov and Roza Baglanova are to be celebrated.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Culture Ministry of Culture and Sport
