      Culture

    Kazakhstan’s Dimash Kudaibergen signs contract with IPZ

    19 June 2020, 18:00

    NEW JERSEY. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergen, a 26-year-old Kazakh singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, known for his vocal range, has signed with IPZ, Kudaibergen and IPZ announced early June.

    «Dimash is a multi-talented artist who is just beginning to gain recognition in the United States,» said IPZ managing partner Robert Zito. «He has tremendous opportunities to expand his already successful career and will be an asset to global brands looking to connect with his followers,» the Instagram post of Dimash reads.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Culture
