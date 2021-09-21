Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs meets in Vienna with Head of UNODC

21 September 2021, 22:29
VIENNA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with the Head of the UN Office in Vienna – Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime Ghada Waly, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The sides discussed issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, including within the framework of the new cycle of the Regional Program for Afghanistan and Neighboring Countries, to be signed by the end of this year.

In addition, the issues of using and developing the potential of the Central Asian Regional Information Coordination Center for Combating Drug Trafficking (CARICC), located in Almaty, were raised.


