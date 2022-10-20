20 October 2022, 13:34

Kazakhstan’s Deputy FM Vassilenko holds meetings with European partners

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko held several meetings with European diplomats and experts as part of his working visit to Brussels, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

Current issues of political and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union were discussed during talks with Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora. Vassilenko noted the importance of the forthcoming visit of President of the European Council, Charles Michel to Astana and his participation in the first regional meeting between the leaders of Central Asia and the President of the European Council. Special attention was paid to the implementation of bilateral agreements reached at President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s meetings with Charles Michel and with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the margins of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. The Parties also discussed the schedule of joint events being planned, including highlighting the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union, which were established on 2 February 1993.

During his meeting with the EU Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore, the Kazakh diplomat informed his interlocutor about the progress in implementing systematic political reforms in the country, preparations for the early presidential election scheduled for 20 November 2022 and major legislative steps aimed at strengthening the rule of law and protecting human rights in the country.

In addition, during his visit, Vasilenko met with a number of reputable think tanks and media in the EU capital to answer questions of interest to them.

