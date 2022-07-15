Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstan’s Deputy FM pays visit to Palestine

    15 July 2022 17:09

    RAMALLAH. KAZINFORM - As part of his visit to the State of Palestine Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov had the meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine Riad Malki, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    The parties discussed present status, as well as prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including within the framework of the UN, CICA and other international organizations.

    Riad Malki declared Palestine’s support in principle for the initiatives promoted by the Kazakh chairmanship within the framework of the CICA and expressed his intention to endeavor to hold a fruitful 6th Summit of the Conference in October 2022.

    During the meeting, views on the situation in the Middle East and other topical issues on the international agenda were also exchanged.

    The parties agreed to maintain dialogue at the foreign ministerial level in order to provide conditions for further expansion and deepening of cooperation on bilateral and multilateral tracks.



