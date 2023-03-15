Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev upset at doubles tennis event in Colombia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan faced a loss in the first round of the ITF M25 Anapoima Men’s Doubles tournament, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev and British Jan Choinski were defeated by Argentinian tandem Matias Franco Descotte and Matias Zukas 5-7, 6-7 in the first-round match at the doubles tennis tournament in Anapoima, Colombia.