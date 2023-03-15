Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev upset at doubles tennis event in Colombia

15 March 2023, 21:42
Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev upset at doubles tennis event in Colombia Photo: sports.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan faced a loss in the first round of the ITF M25 Anapoima Men’s Doubles tournament, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev and British Jan Choinski were defeated by Argentinian tandem Matias Franco Descotte and Matias Zukas 5-7, 6-7 in the first-round match at the doubles tennis tournament in Anapoima, Colombia.


Related news
Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin off to a good start at tennis tournament in Spain
Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan victorious at ATP Challenger tournament in Spain
Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov advances at 2023 Girona Challenger
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap

News