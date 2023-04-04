Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev qualifies for ATP Challenger tournament in Mexico

    4 April 2023, 21:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev advanced to the main draw of the 2023 San Luis Open Challenger, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev defeated Northern Marianas’ Colin Sinclair 6-4, 6-4 to qualify for the ATP Challenger singles tournament in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

    During the final match of the 2023 San Luis Open Challenger qualifying, the Kazakhstani fired no ace, made two double faults, as well as won nine points, and five games in a row.

    Denis Yevseyev currently ranks 302nd in the ATP Singles Ranking.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan defeats Poland, qualifies for Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Finals
    Giro Di Sicilia: Alexey Lutsenko wins queen stage and general classification
    Darkhan Yessengali claims Asian Wrestling Championships gold
    Billie Jean King Cup qualifying: Rybakina beats Falkowska, guides Kazakhstan to 2-0 win over Poland
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
    5 Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history