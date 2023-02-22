Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan's Denis Yevseyev fails at tennis tournament in Mexico

22 February 2023, 21:35
Kazakhstan's Denis Yevseyev fails at tennis tournament in Mexico

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan lost in the first round of the ATP Monterrey Challenger 2023 in Mexico, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani was defeated by Ecuadorian Emilio Gómez in two sets 6-7, 4-6 in the first-round match at the ATP Challenger tournament in Monterrey.

During one hour and 30 minutes, Denis fired four aces, made five double faults, as well as won five points, and three games in a row.

Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan is placed in 310th spot in the ATP singles ranking.


Photo: sports.kz
Related news
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev fails at ITF M25 Trimbach Men’s Singles tennis event
Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev upset at doubles tennis event in Colombia
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
Another Kazakhstani to vie in IBA Women's World Boxing Championship semis
Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News