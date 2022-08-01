1 August 2022 20:15

Kazakhstan's Denis Yevseyev advances to main draw of tennis tournament in Czech Republic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev, ranked 264th by the ATP, was victorious in the final of the Svijany Open qualifying, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan beat Matthias Bachinger of Germany 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the qualifying round of the ATP Challenger event in Liberec, the Czech Republic.

During the one hour and 48 minutes match, the Kazakhstani fired four aces, made eight double faults, and won five points and seven games in a row.









Photo: sports.kz











