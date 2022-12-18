Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Denis Nikisha claims bronze at ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Almaty

18 December 2022, 10:10
Kazakhstan’s Denis Nikisha claims bronze at ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Denis Nikisha won bronze at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Almaty, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Union of Speed Skating.

Denis Nikisha of Kazakhstan finished the 500m distance in 41.267sec settling for bronze.

Diané Sellier representing Poland was first with a result of 41.10sec. Steven Dubois of Canada claimed silver finishing the distance in 41.153sec.


Photo: @qaz.iceteam

Related news
Almaty to host ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup
Kazakhstani Azamat Dauletbekov claims bronze at UWW Men’s Freestyle World Cup in US
Kazakhstan’s Morozova skates to silver in women’s 1,500m in Calgary
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstani Sergei Morozov claims 3rd win in UFC
3.9M earthquake rocks territory of Kazakhstan
President Tokayev briefed on main areas of government’s work for 2023
Quake recorded southwest of Almaty city
Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up as Kazakhstan marked its independence
We’ll always honor courage of heroes and commemorate victims of December events – Kazakh President
Kazakhstan claims its first-ever gold at FIS Para Nordic World Cup
Earthquake hits southeast of Almaty
News Partner
Popular
1 Brazil’s dengue shot reaches nearly 80% efficacy
2 President Tokayev briefed on main areas of government’s work for 2023
3 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases above 60,000 for 5th day
4 Forest fires raging in 7 Argentine provinces
5 UN launches 10-year survival plan for indigenous languages at risk

News