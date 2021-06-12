Kazakhstan’s delegation takes part in OIC Senior Officials Meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, headed by H.E. Mr. Berik Aryn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), took part in the Senior Officials Meeting of the OIC, held on June 9-10, 2021 in a virtual format, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The OIC General Secretariat organized this meeting to discuss and prepare the final draft of the outcome document, agenda and program of the Second OIC Summit on Science and Technology to be held in a virtual format on June 16 this year at the invitation of the UAE on the theme «Science, Technology, and Innovation: Opening New horizons.»

The First OIC Summit on Science and Technology was held in Astana (Nur-Sultan) in September 2017 by the initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan – Leader of the Nation Mr. Nursultan Nazarbayev, resulting in the adoption of the Astana Declaration and the OIC Agenda on Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) 2026.

During the Senior Officials Meeting, the participants reviewed the progress in the implementation of the Astana Declaration and shared information on the activities done by their countries to implement the STI Agenda 2026.

It is expected that the chairmanship of the OIC S&T Summit will be passed from the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates at the upcoming high-level event.



