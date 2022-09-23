Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s delegation continues its participation in UNGA
23 September 2022, 14:34

Kazakhstan’s delegation continues its participation in UNGA

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, spoke at the annual ministerial meeting of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) held September 22, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

The meeting focused on «Accelerating the implementation of the Vienna Program of Action for 2014-2024 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and building momentum for the Third Meeting of the Conference of Nations on Landlocked Developing Countries in 2024». The UN group consists of 32 member states.

The event was opened by Lemogang Kwape, Chair of the LLDC Group and Foreign Minister of Botswana, Csaba Kőrösi, President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the UN, and Rabab Fatima, Deputy Secretary-General – High Representative for the least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing states. The plenary session was addressed by the Foreign Ministers of the LLDC Group and delegations from transit countries and development partner countries cooperating with LLDCs.

Kazakhstan, the largest landlocked country in the world, actively participates in the work of the LLDC Group and was its chair a year ago.

On the same day, Minister Tileuberdi held separate talks with Helga Schmid, OSCE Secretary General, Wopke Hoekstra, Foreign Minister of the Netherlands, Julio Cesar Arriola, Foreign Minister of Paraguay, Roberto Álvarez Gil, Foreign Minister of the Dominican Republic, Olta Xhaçka, Foreign Minister of Albania, and Abdullah al Nahyan, Foreign Minister of the UAE. The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the further development of bilateral relations, as well as cooperation within the UN.

As a result of the discussions with the Foreign Minister of the Dominican Republic, intergovernmental agreements on exemption from visa requirements for holders of national passports, as well as diplomatic and service passports were signed. An agreement on mutual exemption from visa requirements was also signed with Albania.

In addition, an Intergovernmental Agreement on exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports was signed with Paraguay.

Photo: gov.kz

News

