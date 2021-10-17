Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s delegation arrives in Kabul

    17 October 2021, 13:11

    KABUL. KAZINFORM – Today Kazakhstan’s delegation headed by Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan arrived in Kabul to pay a working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    As part of the visit provision of humanitarian aid to the population of Afghanistan by Kazakhstan as well as reestablishment of economic and trade ties are to be discussed.

    Kazakhstan in association with UN agencies intends to cooperate for further expansion of humanitarian deliveries to the people of Afghanistan.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Afghanistan
