    Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating

    5 February 2023, 11:27

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Speed skater Alina Dauranova of Kazakhstan captured gold in the 1000m Women Junior event at the ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating in Inzell, Germany, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

    Dauranova clocked the distance in 1:17.98 taking home the coveted gold. Dutch Pien Hersman was the second to cross the finish line with the result of 1:18.06. Italian Serena Pergher settled for bronze (1:18.12).

    Kazakhstan’s Alena Lifatova finished 11th with the personal best result of 1:21.39. Another representative of Kazakhstan Arina Ilyachsehenko didn’t finish.

    It should be mentioned that Nikita Vazhenin and Andrey Semenov of Kazakhstan finished 11th and 14th in the 1000m Men Junior event, accordingly.


    Photo: gov.kz

    Kudrenok Tatyana

