Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating

5 February 2023, 11:27
Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Speed skater Alina Dauranova of Kazakhstan captured gold in the 1000m Women Junior event at the ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating in Inzell, Germany, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

Dauranova clocked the distance in 1:17.98 taking home the coveted gold. Dutch Pien Hersman was the second to cross the finish line with the result of 1:18.06. Italian Serena Pergher settled for bronze (1:18.12).

Kazakhstan’s Alena Lifatova finished 11th with the personal best result of 1:21.39. Another representative of Kazakhstan Arina Ilyachsehenko didn’t finish.

It should be mentioned that Nikita Vazhenin and Andrey Semenov of Kazakhstan finished 11th and 14th in the 1000m Men Junior event, accordingly.


Photo: gov.kz

Related news
Amsterdam court decides in favor of Samruk-Kazyna JSC in case of Stati
President: Interparliamentary interaction to contribute to further rapprochement of CA nations
Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Jordan talk over phone
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov fails to qualify for Argentina Open
6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary
CEC registers People's Party candidates for Majilis elections
Kazakhstani female boxers grab 2 golds at int'l tournament in Hungary
Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye
Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President
Kazakhstani women's team triumphs at IBA World Boxing Tour Golden Belt Series event in Morocco
Rybakina of Kazakhstan drops out of tennis tournament in Abu Dhabi
News Partner
Popular
1 Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President
2 Brazil sends humanitarian aid to Turkey
3 Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye
4 Ryder Cup chance to promote Italy for Expo 2030 says Tajani
5 6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary

News