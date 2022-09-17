Kazakhstan’s Daulet Shabanbay receives Olympic bronze medal after a decade

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s free-style wrestler Daulet Shabanbay was awarded a bronze medal of the London 2012 Olympic Games, Kazinform learned from the National Olympic Committee.

The awards ceremony took place during the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade (Serbia). Head of the United World Wrestling (UWW), member of the IOC Executive Committee Nenad Lalovic handed over the medal to the athlete.

«Praise be to Allah, I have received this medal, which I have waited for a long time! I am grateful to the International Olympic Committee, Mr. Nenad Lalovic, President of the United World Wrestling, leadership of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan and the National Federation,» the athlete said.

The Kazakh wrestler was accompanied to Belgrade by the representatives of the National Olympic Committee and his father Yerkin Shabanbay.

The sportsman entered the list of the London 2012 Games prizewinners after the redistribution of medals.

In London, Daulet Shabanbay finished 5th in men’s 120kg weight division. Later, in 2019, finalists – Georgian wrestler Davit Modzmanashvili and Ukrainian athlete Artur Taymazov – tested positive for prohibited substances.

The athlete were disqualified and their Olympic Games results were annulled.

Thus, Daulet Shabanbay was recognized the bronze medalist of the London Games. Komeil Ghasemi (Iran) and Russian Bilyal Makhov were awarded gold medals, and Tervel Dlagnev of the United States received a bronze medal.

Daulet Shabanbay is a four-time bronze medal winner of the Asian Championships held in 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2014. In2014, he grabbed a silver medal at the Asian Games.



