ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No.1 doubles tennis player Anna Danilina and Chinese Yifan Xu defeated Desirae Krawczyk and Jil Teichmann 5-7,6-2,1-0(8) in the Round of 16 match of the now-running Rothesay Open 2023 in Nottingham, Kazinform cites the Kazakh tennis Federation’s press service.

Next they will face Natela Dzalamidze and Sabrina Santamaria.