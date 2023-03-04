Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins ITF tournament’s doubles title in Astana

    4 March 2023, 17:31

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan together with Iryna Shymanovich of Belarus claimed the doubles’ title of the ITF World Tennis Tour W40 Astana BEETV Women’s 40 in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The top-seeded Kazakh-Belarusian duo clashed with Na-Lae Han and Sujeong Jang seeded second at the tournament in the final match stunning the South Korean tandem 6-4, 6-7, 10-7.

    In her post match interview, Anna Danilina admitted the final was filled with drama and exciting to watch. She also added that it is always nice to play at home and this was her second win on home soil after the first success at the President’s Cup a couple of years ago. Danilina went on to thank her doubles’ partner Iryna.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
