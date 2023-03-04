Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Danilina storms into ITF tournament’s doubles final in Astana

4 March 2023, 12:19
Kazakhstan’s Danilina storms into ITF tournament’s doubles final in Astana Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan paired with Iryna Shymanovich of Belarus propelled into the final of the ITF World Tennis Tour W40 Astana BEETV Women’s 40 in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The top-seeded Kazakh-Belarusian duo eliminated Dutch tandem Jasmijn Gimbrere and Bibiane Schoofs 4-6, 6-1, 10-5 in the semifinal match.

In the final encounter, Danilina and Shymanovich will take on South Korean Na-Lae Han and Sujeong Jang seeded second at the tournament.

There are no Kazakhstani players in the singles’ event at the tournament.


News