Kazakhstan’s Danilina sails into WTA 250 Hamburg European Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina paired with Alexandra Panova strolled into the WTA 250 Hamburg European Open final where they will face American-Czech threat, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Danilina and Panova eliminated Italian tandem of Angelica Moratelli and Camilla Rosatello 3-6, 7-6, 10-3 in the semifinal encounter.

In the final match the Kazakh-Russian duo will play against American Angela Kulikov and Czech Miriam Kolodziejova.

Danilina is currently ranked 25th in the WTA Doubles Rankings and this is her first doubles’ final of the WTA 250 tournament this year.