Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Danilina rises in WTA Doubles Ranking again

    21 February 2022, 12:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan lost four spots in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s top ranked tennis player Rybakina slid to number 20 of the WTA Singles Ranking this week. Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan rose three spots up to number 39. Zarina Diyas also moved one spot up to number 113.

    Australian Ashleigh Barty continues to dominate the WTA Singles Ranking at number one. She is followed by Belarusian Aryna Sabalenko. Coming in third is Czech Barbora Krejcikova.

    Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina again improved her standing in the WTA Doubles Rankings by climbing from number 23 to number 22. Elena Rybakina also rose three spots up to number 48 in the doubles ranking.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    2 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    3 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    4 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    5 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult