Kazakhstan’s Danilina rises in WTA Doubles Ranking again

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 February 2022, 12:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan lost four spots in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s top ranked tennis player Rybakina slid to number 20 of the WTA Singles Ranking this week. Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan rose three spots up to number 39. Zarina Diyas also moved one spot up to number 113.

Australian Ashleigh Barty continues to dominate the WTA Singles Ranking at number one. She is followed by Belarusian Aryna Sabalenko. Coming in third is Czech Barbora Krejcikova.

Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina again improved her standing in the WTA Doubles Rankings by climbing from number 23 to number 22. Elena Rybakina also rose three spots up to number 48 in the doubles ranking.


