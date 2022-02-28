Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Danilina reaches career-high in doubles ranking

    28 February 2022, 18:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has retained her ranking in the updated WTA ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Rybakina is placed 20th in the world by the WTA. Another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintesva lost six spots sliding to number 45 of the Women’s Singles ranking. Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan became four spots closer to Top 100, by landing the 109th spot.

    Australian Ashleigh Barty is still number one tennis player in the world. Czech Barbora Krejcikova surpassed Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and climbed to the 2nd place of the WTA Women’s Singles ranking.

    As for the Women’s Doubles ranking, Kazakhstani Anna Danilina rose to her career-high 20th spot. Elena Rybakina lost one spot and fell to number 49.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    2 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    3 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    4 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    5 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult