Kazakhstan’s Danilina reaches career-high in doubles ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has retained her ranking in the updated WTA ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Rybakina is placed 20th in the world by the WTA. Another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintesva lost six spots sliding to number 45 of the Women’s Singles ranking. Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan became four spots closer to Top 100, by landing the 109th spot.

Australian Ashleigh Barty is still number one tennis player in the world. Czech Barbora Krejcikova surpassed Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and climbed to the 2nd place of the WTA Women’s Singles ranking.

As for the Women’s Doubles ranking, Kazakhstani Anna Danilina rose to her career-high 20th spot. Elena Rybakina lost one spot and fell to number 49.



