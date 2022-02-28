Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Danilina reaches career-high in doubles ranking

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 February 2022, 18:09
Kazakhstan’s Danilina reaches career-high in doubles ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has retained her ranking in the updated WTA ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Rybakina is placed 20th in the world by the WTA. Another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintesva lost six spots sliding to number 45 of the Women’s Singles ranking. Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan became four spots closer to Top 100, by landing the 109th spot.

Australian Ashleigh Barty is still number one tennis player in the world. Czech Barbora Krejcikova surpassed Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and climbed to the 2nd place of the WTA Women’s Singles ranking.

As for the Women’s Doubles ranking, Kazakhstani Anna Danilina rose to her career-high 20th spot. Elena Rybakina lost one spot and fell to number 49.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan