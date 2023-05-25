Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Danilina out of WTA tournament in Morocco

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 May 2023, 09:49
Kazakhstan’s Danilina out of WTA tournament in Morocco Photo: sports.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan paired with Hungarian Timea Babos were eliminated in the quarterfinal of the WTA’s Grand Prix Son Altesse Royale La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat, Morocco, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

American Sabrina Santamaria and Russian Yana Sizikova edged out the Kazakh-Hungarian tandem in straight sets 6-3, 6-1. The match lasted for one hour four minutes.

During the match, Danilina and Babos fired three aces and made several double faults.

Anna Danilina is currently ranked 24th in the WTA Doubles Rankings.

Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva seeded 6th advanced to the quarterfinals of the same tournament by defeating French Leolia Jeanjean 6-2, 6-1. Next she will face Argentinian Julia Riera.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
