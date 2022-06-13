Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Danilina gets closer to WTA Doubles Rankings Top 20

    13 June 2022, 13:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan retained her spot in the updated WTA Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    At 21st spot of the updated WTA Singles Rankings Rybakina remains the highest-ranked player in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva slid to N°33 of the updated rankings. Zarina Diyas landed the 199th line of the rankings.

    Iga Swiatek of Poland dominates the WTA Singles Rankings. Coming in second is Estonian Anett Kontaveit. Spaniard Paula Badosa rounds out the top 3 of the WTA Singles Rankings.

    Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan rose to N°21 of the WTA Doubles Rankings, while Elena Rybakina stayed at N°64.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

