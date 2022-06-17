Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Danilina eases into ITF W60 doubles final in Madrid

    17 June 2022, 10:36

    MADRID. KAZINFORM – Top-seed Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina together with Russian Anastasia Tikhonova strolled into the Women’s Doubles final of the ITF W60 Madrid in Spain, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh-Russian duo eliminated Hungarian Timea Babos and Russian Valeria Savinykh seeded fourth at the tournament. Danilina and Tikhonova needed 1h 21 minutes to defeat Babos and Savinykh 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.

    In the final Danilina and Tikhonova will face Chinese tandem Jia-Jing Lu and Xiaodi You.

    Currently Anna Danilina is ranked 21st in the WTA Doubles Rankings.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
