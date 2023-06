NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Anna Danilina won in the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the W25 Navi Mumbai Tennis Tournament 2021, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Ukraine’s Valeriya Strakhova defeated Japan’s duo Funa Kozaki and Misaki Matsuda with a score of 6:4, 6:3.

Next Danilina and Strakhova will play vs India’s Prarthana Thombare and Russia’s Ekaterina Yashina.