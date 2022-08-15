Kazakhstan’s Danilina claims one more ITF doubles title

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina paired with American Sophie Chang claimed another ITF doubles title at W100 Landisville this weekend, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Top-seed Danilina and Chang confidently strolled into the final where they defeated Korean tandem Na-Lee Han Sujeong Jang in three sets 2-6, 7-6, 11-9.

This is the 26th doubles title for Danilina under the ITF aegis. The Kazakhstani also claimed three WTA titles at 2021 Poland WTA250, 2022 Sydney WTA500 and 2022 Warsaw WTA 250.

It is worth mentioning that Anna Danilina is Kazakhstan’s highest ranked tennis player in WTA Doubles Rankings at N°21.





Photo: ktf.kz











