Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Entertainment

    Kazakhstan’s Daneliya Tuleshova loses in 'America's Got Talent' finals

    24 September 2020, 09:55

    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani young singer Daneliya Tuleshova lost in the finals of the America’s Got Talent show, spoken-word poet Brandon Leake is the winner, Kazinform reports.

    The official results of the voting were posted on the Instagram page of the show.

    The final battle of America’s Got Talent that took place in Los Angeles involved 10 acts, 6 vocalists of different ages, including the 14-year-old Kazakhstani Daneliya Tuleshova. Her song of choice was Sia’s song Alive.

    It is also said that the Kazakhstani was the odds-on favorite of the audience voting.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Entertainment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued