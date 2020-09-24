Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Daneliya Tuleshova loses in 'America's Got Talent' finals

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 September 2020, 09:55
LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani young singer Daneliya Tuleshova lost in the finals of the America’s Got Talent show, spoken-word poet Brandon Leake is the winner, Kazinform reports.

The official results of the voting were posted on the Instagram page of the show.

The final battle of America’s Got Talent that took place in Los Angeles involved 10 acts, 6 vocalists of different ages, including the 14-year-old Kazakhstani Daneliya Tuleshova. Her song of choice was Sia’s song Alive.

It is also said that the Kazakhstani was the odds-on favorite of the audience voting.


