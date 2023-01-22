Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 58

22 January 2023, 12:18
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 58 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Health Ministry.

As of today, 1,836 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. 139 are under treatment as inpatients, and 1,697 as outpatients.

According to the ministry, eight COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, five in critical condition, and three connected to artificial lung ventilation.

The country has recorded 58 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.


News