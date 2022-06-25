Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 57

    25 June 2022, 12:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 57 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    The biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city – 33 Nur-Sultan city is second in terms of the number of new COVID-19 cases – 15.

    Shymkent city has posted three fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Akmola region - two, Almaty region - two, Atyrau region - one, and Karaganda region - one.

    The country has so far reported 1,306,167 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    3 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    4 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    5 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes