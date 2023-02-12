Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 46

12 February 2023, 11:12
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 46

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 46 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Health Ministry.

As of today, 1,647 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. 137 are under treatment as inpatients, and 1,510 as outpatients.

According to the ministry, six COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, four in critical condition, and one connected to artificial lung ventilation.

The country has recorded 46 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.


Related news
S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey
Теги:
Read also
1,612 treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan
90 more tested positive for COVID last day
COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: Cases rise by nearly 1.5 times in past 2 weeks
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases continue weekly decline as virus slows down
Japan postmortems of COVID-infected patients finds virus stays in half
Above 130 COVID patients staying in hospitals
Kazakhstan records 70 more COVID cases over 24 hr
Study reveals impact of COVID-19 pandemic on child abuse and parental treatment
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News