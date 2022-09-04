Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 365

    4 September 2022 11:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 365 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Nur-Sultan city has reported the highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 65. West Kazakhstan region is ranked second with 48 daily infections. Karaganda region is third in terms of the highest number of daily cases - 39.

    Kostanay region has reported 35 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Almaty city – 30, Akmola region – 30, North Kazakhstan region – 30, Pavlodar region – 21, and Mangistau region – 20.

    Eight more people have been contracted COVID-19 in Aktobe region, seven in Atyrau region, seven in Ulytau region, five in East Kazakhstan region, five in Abai region, four in Zhetysu region, four in Zhambyl region, two in Kyzylorda region, one in Shymkent city, and one in Turkestan region.

    The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,389,912.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

