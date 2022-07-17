Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,546
17 July 2022 10:31

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 1,546 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 520. Nur-Sultan city is ranked second with 489 daily infections. The city of Shymkent is third in terms of the highest number of daily cases - 98.

Almaty region has reported 82 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Karaganda region - 74, Zhambyl region - 58, Kyzylorda region - 45, Atyrau region - 27, Akmola region - 25, Mangistau region - 20, Kostanay region - 19, Turkestan region - 18, East Kazakhstan region - 17, West Kazakhstan region - 17, North Kazakhstan region - 16, Pavlodar region - 11, and Aktobe region 10.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,316,567.



