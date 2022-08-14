Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,239

    14 August 2022 10:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 1,239 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Nur-Sultan city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 233. Karaganda region is ranked second with 186 daily infections. The city of Almaty is third in terms of the highest number of daily cases - 145.

    Kostanay region has reported 94 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, West Kazakhstan region – 84, Akmola region – 83, Pavlodar region – 81, North Kazakhstan region – 74, Aktobe region – 50, Atyrau region – 33, Mangistau region – 26, Zhambyl region – 24, Kyzylorda region – 20, Zhetysu region – 19, Ulytau region – 18, Shymkent city – 17, Abai region – 17, East Kazakhstan region – 16, and Turkestan region 10.

    Nine more people have been contracted COVID-19 in Almaty region.

    The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,376,968.

