Kazakhstan’s cyclist Makhabbat Umutzhanova wins Sharjah race in UAE

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh road cycling team rider Makhabbat Umutzhanova won the Sharjah Race, Kazinform cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

Makhabbat, who competes for Dubai Cycling Team, won the Sharjah Race held in the UAE.





Фото: olympic.kz