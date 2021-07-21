Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s cycling road team goes into training in Tokyo

    21 July 2021, 12:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national cycling team has arrived in Tokyo for the 2022 Summer Olympic Games, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstani cyclist who are expected to compete in the Cycling Road events are already training in Japan.

    Recall that Kazakhstan has earned three cycling quotas and will be represented by Alexey Lutsenko, Vadim Pronsky and Dmitry Gruzdev.

    In total, Kazakhstani athletes scored almost 100 Olympic licenses in 27 sports for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

    2012 London gold medalist Olga Rypakova and captain of the Kazakh national boxing team Kamshybek Kunkabayev were honored to bear the national flag at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

