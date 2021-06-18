Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Culture and Sport Ministry names new chairman of Culture Committee

    18 June 2021, 11:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akan Abdualiyev has been named Chairman of the Culture Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the website of the Ministry.

    Abdualiyev was born in 1975 in the village of Shiyen, Zhambyl district, Almaty region.

    In 2005, he graduated from the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory, and the Almaty Economics and Statistics Academy in 2012.

    In 2003-2004, he worked as a singer and instrumentalist at the Kazakhconcert State Concert Organization. Between 2005 and 2007, he was a teacher at the Elebekov Variety and Circus College. From 2007 to 2008, he worked at the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory.

    In 2008-2015, he served as a deputy director, director of the Zhubanov republican musical boarding school for gifted children, head of the traditional performing art faculty at the Zhurgenov Art Academy.

    From 2015 to 2016, he was a director of the Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic.

    In 2016-2018, he headed Almaty region’s department of culture, archives, and documentation.

    Between 2018 and 2019, he served as Deputy Governor of Almaty region.

    Up until the recent appointment he was a rector of the Zhirgenov Kazakh National Academy of Art under the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

