    Kazakhstan's COVID count stands at 1,393,779

    5 October 2022, 08:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 59 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee’s press service reports.

    9 fresh cases were detected in Astana, 8 in Almaty, 1 in Shymkent, 12 in Akmola region, 2 in Almaty region, 1 in Zhetysu region, 1 in Atyrau region, 1 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in West Kazakhstan, 6 in Karaganda region, 3 in Ulytau region, 6 in Kostanay region, 2 in Pavlodar region, 5 in North Kazakhstan bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 1,393,779.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus COVID-19
