Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan's COVID-19 vaccine stockpile estimated at around 1.5mln

    27 July 2022 17:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has stockpiled 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As of today, there are 180 thousand doses of QazVac, 1mln 200 thou doses of Sinopharm, and around 55 thou doses of Pfizer vaccines in the country. QazVac and Sinopharm are used as vaccines for adults. Pfizer vaccine is administered to children under 18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

    The country is in talks with Pfizer for an additional 300,000 doses.

    According to her, the rest of the citizens can get hold of QazVac and Sinopharm vaccines.

    The country has reported a low rate of COVID-19 hospital admissions in spite of growing infections.

    Earlier it was reported that weekly COVID-19 cases have risen 1.9fold in Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Coronavirus #COVID-19 #Coronavirus in the world #QazVac #Healthcare #Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
    Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
    Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
    1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases