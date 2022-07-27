Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan's COVID-19 vaccine stockpile estimated at around 1.5mln
27 July 2022 17:07

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has stockpiled 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of today, there are 180 thousand doses of QazVac, 1mln 200 thou doses of Sinopharm, and around 55 thou doses of Pfizer vaccines in the country. QazVac and Sinopharm are used as vaccines for adults. Pfizer vaccine is administered to children under 18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

The country is in talks with Pfizer for an additional 300,000 doses.

According to her, the rest of the citizens can get hold of QazVac and Sinopharm vaccines.

The country has reported a low rate of COVID-19 hospital admissions in spite of growing infections.

Earlier it was reported that weekly COVID-19 cases have risen 1.9fold in Kazakhstan.


